Police investigating after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A gun fell out of someone’s pocket and fired when it hit the ground on Saturday at the Durant Walmart, according to police.

A spokesman for the Durant police department said officers were called to the store about an active shooter, but a preliminary investigation showed the gunfire was unintentional.

Police said the person, who was detained for questioning, was lawfully carrying the gun.

The person was released from custody, and police said a witness corroborated the person’s story.

Choctaw and Durant police responded three minutes after receiving the call, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating to rule out reckless conduct.

No injuries have been reported.

