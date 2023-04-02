Sunday Severe Storms

Strong southerly warm air has been moving into Texoma, which is setting up this afternoon for severe storms. Fast moving thunderstorms will begin to move through Texoma between now and 9pm tonight. The strongest storms will be over the majority of Texoma between 4-7pm. Between 7-9pm, storms are expected to be on the eastern portion of Texoma.

Today Texoma was upgraded to a Slight (Level 2 out of 5) and Enhanced (Level 3 out of 5) risk for severe weather. The Enhanced risk is primarily the Texas counties, where the chance for a potential tornado exists. All of Texoma should be prepared for hail up to golf ball size, strong winds up to 60mph and isolated flooding. Parts of Texoma could see 1-3 inches of rain in a short amount of time.

Stay tuned to News 12 for updates throughout the evening. Short story: prepare for severe storms between 3-8pm today.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.