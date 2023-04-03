Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a power substation around 3 a.m. Monday.(Gainesville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – Two men were electrocuted when they attempted to steal from a power substation in Georgia, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a power substation around 3 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, first responders found two men dead from an apparent electrocution.

Investigators determined that the two men trespassed, broke into a fenced area, and tried to steal from the power substation when they were electrocuted and died.

The Gainesville Fire Department and Georgia Power worked to ensure the area was safe for first responders to recover the bodies.

Investigators are still working to identify the men.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department at 770-534-5251.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Denison police fatally shoot armed man after woman found dead
Police investigating after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart
Dylan Lucas, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute.
Howe man sentenced for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
It’s Going To Be Much Warmer Today
an Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital yesterday after driving his car into a tree in...
Man taken to hospital after hitting tree in Choctaw County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed...
LIVE: Biden pushes clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Trump heads to New York amid tight security ahead of his surrender
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
DeSantis signs bill allowing concealed carry without a permit
A stolen box of seafood landed a Clarksville man in jail on felony theft charges.
Clarksville man faces felony theft charges over stolen box of seafood
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say