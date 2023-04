ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police officers put their skills to the test Monday, in hopes of making the SWAT team.

According to a social media post, the officers were put through a physical test, followed by range practice, a sit down interview and more.

Three people made the SWAT team; Officer Bollman, Cpl. Eller, and Officer Hatley.

Trying out for to be on the SWAT team is no easy feat, and three people made it!!

