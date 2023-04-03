C.A.S.T. for Kids event brings fishing, boating to kids with special needs

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Texoma kids with special needs are invited to go boating and fishing next month as a special event at Lake Bonham.

The day is put on by a charity called Cast for Kids, which stands for Catch A Special Thrill.

It aims to enrich the lives of children with special needs and support their families.

This year the fishing event is on Saturday, May 13th.

Volunteer boaters will take 40 kids out on the lake starting at 8 a.m., and each kid will be given a rod and reel, a tackle box, and a free lunch.

To sign your child up, visit here.

To volunteer with your boat, contact the Bonham event coordinator, Eric Rice at lakebonham@castforkids.org.

