Charges possible after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged with a crime.

Police were called to the store Saturday after a gun fell out of someone’s pocket and fired when it hit the ground.

Police said the person, who was detained for questioning, was lawfully carrying the gun.

The person was released from custody, and police said a witness corroborated the person’s story.

No injuries were reported.

