Charges possible after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart

The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged with a crime.
The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged with a crime.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged with a crime.

Police were called to the store Saturday after a gun fell out of someone’s pocket and fired when it hit the ground.

Police said the person, who was detained for questioning, was lawfully carrying the gun.

The person was released from custody, and police said a witness corroborated the person’s story.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

