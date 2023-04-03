Texoma Local
Clarksville man faces felony theft charges over stolen box of seafood

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A stolen box of seafood landed a Clarksville man in jail on felony theft charges.

Paris Police said they were called to the Brookshire’s grocery store on Clarksville Street Sunday morning after a man, later identified as 57-year-old Louis Huley Jr., was seen allegedly shoplifting.

Police found Huley a block away with a box of frozen fish filets.

According to law enforcement, Huley was arrested on what would have typically been a simple class c shoplifting charge, but since he had two prior convictions, he is charged with felony theft.

Huley is being held at the Paris Jail for theft of property. His bond is set to $2,000.

