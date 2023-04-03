Driver facing charges after fleeing police in Bryan County
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after leading police on a chase in Bryan County Sunday.
Durant Police said the driver, 45-year-old John Dean Miller, of Bennington, started the pursuit in Bokchito around 10:30 p.m. It ended when police in Durant used tire deflation devices.
Police did not release information on what started the pursuit.
Miller is facing multiple counts including running a roadblock and endangering others while eluding.
