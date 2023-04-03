Texoma Local
Howe City Councilman arrested for indecent assault

Brett Bearden, 53, was arrested after reportedly assaulting a coworker.
Brett Bearden, 53, was arrested after reportedly assaulting a coworker.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A Howe City Councilman was arrested after reportedly assaulting a coworker.

According to court documents from Grayson County, 53-year-old Brett Bearden assaulted a coworker at a mobile health organization.

The victim reported Bearden had fondled him while they were in a common room together, court documents state.

Police said Bearden told them that the incident was a massage, and he claims he stopped when he realized the victim was not aroused.

Bearden is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

