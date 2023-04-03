Texoma Local
Man taken to hospital after hitting tree in Choctaw County

an Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital yesterday after driving his car into a tree in...
an Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital yesterday after driving his car into a tree in Choctaw County(ohp)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -an Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital yesterday after driving his car into a tree in Choctaw County.

According to troopers, 42-year-old Julius Vernon was driving southbound on State Highway 109, when he drove off the left side of the road for nearly 200 feet before hitting a tree.

Vernon was flown to Medical City Plano in stable condition with head, trunk-internal, arm, and leg injuries.

Troopers said Vernon appeared to be sober.

