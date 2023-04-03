Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mercy hospitals recognized by Fortune magazine for innovative practices

Mercy hospitals recognized by Fortune magazine for innovative practices
Mercy hospitals recognized by Fortune magazine for innovative practices
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy hospitals have been named one of Fortune magazine’s most innovative companies for this year.

A press release from Mercy stated the recognition was based on product and process innovation, and innovation culture.

Mercy has made several changes in the past year, including partnering with the Mayo Clinic to pinpoint diseases sooner, the MCED test which can detect more than 50 types of cancer through a blood test, and Mercy Hospital at Home, where patients can get healthcare without leaving the house.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart
A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
Dylan Lucas, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute.
Howe man sentenced for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
Kayla Stephens, Christina Timms, and Michael Culwell (left to right) were arrested on...
Love Co. Sheriff’s Office captures several outstanding criminals
A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish

Latest News

an Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital yesterday after driving his car into a tree in...
Man taken to hospital after hitting tree in Choctaw County
a man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he drove his truck into a creek Friday...
Truck Plummets into Creek in McCurtain County
Texoma kids with special needs are invited to go boating and fishing next month as a special...
C.A.S.T. for Kids event brings fishing, boating to kids with special needs
Police investigating after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart