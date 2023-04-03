Mercy hospitals recognized by Fortune magazine for innovative practices

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Mercy hospitals have been named one of Fortune magazine’s most innovative companies for this year.

A press release from Mercy stated the recognition was based on product and process innovation, and innovation culture.

Mercy has made several changes in the past year, including partnering with the Mayo Clinic to pinpoint diseases sooner, the MCED test which can detect more than 50 types of cancer through a blood test, and Mercy Hospital at Home, where patients can get healthcare without leaving the house.

