Oklahoma selected as one of five states to test mobile contactless payments in SNAP

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Oklahomans will soon have the option to use mobile payment methods – like tapping or scanning their personal mobile device – as an alternative to their physical Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) card.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the USDA Food and Nutrition Service is partnering with five states to test the mobile payment technology. In the next few years, SNAP participants in Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, and Oklahoma will have the mobile payment option.

SNAP serves millions of low-income families and children each month, according to a press release. Mobile payments — widely considered a safe, secure, and convenient way to shop for groceries — is one way we can help make it easier for busy families to put healthy food on the table. The technology also has the potential to help protect families from having their SNAP benefits stolen because of card skimming and other fraud.

“Oklahoma is excited to be a pilot state in the effort to create a quicker, more efficient and secure way of providing SNAP benefits to our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Tom Pennington, Oklahoma Human Services financial administrator. “This effort not only reduces the risk of fraud by protecting customer’s accounts through multi-level authentication, it also reduces the stigma associated with SNAP benefits and promotes dignity for our customers while they are trying to put food on the table for their families. We are proud to dedicate the resources and staff required for this pilot to continually modernize our programs and find ways to better serve our customers.”

Neither retailers nor SNAP households are required to participate in the pilots — stores can decide whether to adopt the new technology and make contactless payments available to their SNAP customers, and shoppers can continue to use their EBT card if that’s how they prefer to pay, the press release adds.

