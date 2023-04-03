Pottsboro Library shares achievements at annual luncheon

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Pottsboro Library is one of 15 libraries in the country selected as finalists for one of the highest honors a library can receive.

“Other large city systems like Miami and Los Angeles were also selected and then Pottsboro, and so we are doing amazing things in our community, just like the larger library systems,” Pottsboro Library Director, Dianne Connery said.

The medal recognizes libraries and museums who go above and beyond to make an impact in their community, and at a luncheon on Monday, the public learned a few innovative ways the library is serving Pottsboro residents.

For example, the Pottsboro Library is developing a program that will help young people get their commercial drone license.

“There are so many jobs in the future that will be done with drones, and some of those are like, building inspections, but they use it in agriculture, in wildlife, in wildfires, all kinds of commercial purposes for using drones,” Connery said.

The library is even a resource for residents who need help seeing a doctor virtually.

“The library has the fastest internet connection in town. So, we set up a private room where people can come have doctors appointments in that room, and they can either have their own provider or we can suggest a provider, and we’ll help them as much as they need,” Connery explained.

The Pottsboro Library is starting a new chapter, with new pages being written every day to meet the needs of residents.

They find out in May, if they win the highest honor.

