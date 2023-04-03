Texoma Local
Sunday’s Hail and Rain

Tornado Watches have been cancelled as Texoma readies for a warm-up
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
After an early morning severe risk upgrade to Enhanced, Texoma managed to avoid Tornado Warnings all day Sunday. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued as all of Texoma saw plenty of rainfall with some areas seeing pea-sized to quarter-sized hail. Sherman and Bonham both saw more than an inch and a half of rain.

With the storms winding down this evening, Monday is set to be our warmest Spring day so far this season. Temperatures will soar into the mid 80s across Texoma in preparation for a cold front Tuesday night. The Tuesday evening front is our next chance for severe weather, though Texoma finds itself on the western edge of the area of concern. Pushmataha, Choctaw and Lamar county are in an Enhanced warning area as of now, but that could change in the next two days.

The rest of the week will see a dip back to the 60s for temperatures and Easter weekend is looking like it could be rainy, but nothing severe at the moment.

