Texas ACLU appeals convictions of Gainesville protesters’ sentenced for obstructing highway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas has appealed the convictions of the three Gainesville protesters sentenced to jail time for obstructing a highway.

The group filed an opening brief on Friday with a Texas appellate court.

“Protesting has been a fundamental right of this country,” said Justin Thompson, one of the three protesters convicted of obstructing a highway during a 2020 march in Gainesville for the removal of a Confederate statue.

“I hope that this brings more conversation to that topic as well as prevents future protesters in the community of Gainesville from having to go through the same thing we had to,” said Thompson.

The jury sentenced him to seven days of jail time and a $2,000 dollar fine.

His conviction got the attention of the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

“We want to make sure that those constitutional rights that all of us have as Texans, as Americans, are defended,” said ACLU Attorney Savannah Kumar.

She believes the U.S. Bill of Rights protects Thompson against his charges.

“That right to protests that the first amendment grants us can’t just be stripped away from us at a local level,” said Kumar.

The ACLU said it filed an opening brief Friday to appeal the conviction to a higher state court.

“We’re hopeful that the court of appeals will understand and see that no Texas court has ever upheld the convictions of people who were just walking consistently along a street or sidewalk and will look at the law and precedent on this issue and overturn the convictions of our client,” said Kumar.

If the Seventh Court of Appeals denies overturning the convictions, the case could then go to the Texas court of criminal appeals.

“I do believe history is on our side,” said Thompson.

There’s no timeline quite yet on when the appellate court will make a decision.

News 12 also reached out to the Cooke County Attorney’s office, which served as the trial counsel for the state in August.

It did not want to comment.

