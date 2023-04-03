Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Truck Plummets into Creek in McCurtain County

a man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he drove his truck into a creek Friday...
a man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he drove his truck into a creek Friday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he drove his truck into a creek Friday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Patrick M. Moore was driving southbound on slim road when he drifted off the road to the left side.

His truck struck a bridge curb, then overturned into a creek before landing on a fence.

Moore’s passenger 23-year-old Richard C. Beebee was transported to Medical City McKinney with arm injuries.

Moore was not injured but troopers reported that he was intoxicated.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart
A second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball® drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022,...
Unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket to expire April 20
Dylan Lucas, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute.
Howe man sentenced for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
Kayla Stephens, Christina Timms, and Michael Culwell (left to right) were arrested on...
Love Co. Sheriff’s Office captures several outstanding criminals
A fishing guide service caught a 63-pound bighead carp in Oklahoma.
Fishing guides reel in 63-pound invasive fish

Latest News

an Oklahoma man was taken to the hospital yesterday after driving his car into a tree in...
Man taken to hospital after hitting tree in Choctaw County
Mercy hospitals recognized by Fortune magazine for innovative practices
Mercy hospitals recognized by Fortune magazine for innovative practices
Texoma kids with special needs are invited to go boating and fishing next month as a special...
C.A.S.T. for Kids event brings fishing, boating to kids with special needs
Police investigating after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart