Truck Plummets into Creek in McCurtain County
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he drove his truck into a creek Friday morning.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Patrick M. Moore was driving southbound on slim road when he drifted off the road to the left side.
His truck struck a bridge curb, then overturned into a creek before landing on a fence.
Moore’s passenger 23-year-old Richard C. Beebee was transported to Medical City McKinney with arm injuries.
Moore was not injured but troopers reported that he was intoxicated.
