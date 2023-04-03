Truck Plummets into Creek in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a man was taken to the hospital after troopers said he drove his truck into a creek Friday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Patrick M. Moore was driving southbound on slim road when he drifted off the road to the left side.

His truck struck a bridge curb, then overturned into a creek before landing on a fence.

Moore’s passenger 23-year-old Richard C. Beebee was transported to Medical City McKinney with arm injuries.

Moore was not injured but troopers reported that he was intoxicated.

