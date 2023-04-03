Two women hospitalized after stabbing in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Two women were taken to the hospital after they were stabbed in Paris.

Paris Police said it happened Friday in the 1900 block of Booth Street.

Police said one of the women was stabbed in the chest and neck, and needed surgery. The other victim had a small stab-cut wound on her upper left arm and shoulder area.

According to law enforcement, the assault started because the suspect had prior “beef” with another person that was friends with the victims.

