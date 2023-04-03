When and where to vote in Tuesday’s election

Okla. (KXII) - Election Day is Tuesday for voters in the Sooner State. Voters in Southern Oklahoma will decide at least two major issues.

In Durant, voters will decide three city council seats, including former Mayor Oden Grube’s spot. Grube stepped down earlier this year due to health reasons.

Also on the ballot, bond measures for Achille and Wapanucka Public Schools, and board of trustees’ positions for several towns and school districts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

