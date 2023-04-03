Texoma Local
Windy and Warm Tuesday, Severe Storm Threat Early Wednesday

By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Strong southerly winds continue through Tuesday night, making for an unseasonably mild beginning to your Tuesday - lows will remain in the upper 60s, about 20 degrees above average. Winds will gust up to 35 mph. Expect a lot less sunshine Tuesday compared to Monday, and with that it won’t be as hot; we should top out in the lower 80s. There’s a small chance of a shower or storm at 20%, we don’t expect much during the day Tuesday due to a very strong “cap” in place.

The scene changes as a cold front surges through Texoma in the breakfast-time hours of Wednesday. Strong to possibly severe storms are possible mainly over the eastern half of our viewing area. Cooler and much drier air moves in behind the front with stable skies expected from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday. A small chance of rain returns Easter Sunday, with higher rain odds on Monday just ahead of another cold front’s arrival.

