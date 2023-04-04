17 arrested in Denton Co. prostitution sting

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17 people after a prostitution sting.

According to a press release, twelve of the suspects are from Denton County, two are from Cooke County, one from Grayson County, one from Tarrant County, and one from Kaufman County.

The DCSO said there are now new leads on other people involved in prostitution.

