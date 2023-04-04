Texoma Local
17 arrested in Denton Co. prostitution sting

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17 people after a prostitution sting.
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENTON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17 people after a prostitution sting.

According to a press release, twelve of the suspects are from Denton County, two are from Cooke County, one from Grayson County, one from Tarrant County, and one from Kaufman County.

The DCSO said there are now new leads on other people involved in prostitution.

