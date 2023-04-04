Chancey Luna back in court for murder of Australian baseball player

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man who was convicted of killing 22-year-old, Chris Lane back in 2012 stepped foot back into a Stephens County courtroom.

Chancey Luna appeared in a Stephens County courtroom Monday, almost a decade after shooting and killing an Australian baseball player here in Oklahoma.

The reason for his presence? To reinstate his sentence of life without parole.

7News spoke with Chancey’s mother Jennifer, who said she would have never imagined this would happen.

“He’s never been in trouble growing up or anything like that,” said Jennifer.

Chancey Luna was found guilty of the murder of Chris Lane in 2015. Lane was shot and killed while jogging near his girlfriend’s house in Duncan.

While Luna was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole the case was recommended for further sentencing by the Court of Appeals in 2018 because of Luna’s age.

He had only been sixteen at the time of the shooting.

“My dad and my son were like two peas in a pod, right before my mom passed away she couldn’t remember no one else’s name but Chancey,” she said.

His mom said she hasn’t lost hope her son will one day be able to live a life that’s not behind bars.

“I just feel in my heart that he didn’t do it, but I’m not saying he did, I’m not saying he didn’t I don’t know I wasn’t there,” she said.

Jennifer said at the time of the murder, she was a single mother doing her best to raise two boys.

“They just don’t know him, they just don’t know him at all and it really makes me mad that the way they talk about me saying I’m a bad mom,” said Jennifer.

7News also reached out to Chris Lane’s family and friends for this story but had not heard back by press time.

