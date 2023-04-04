Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Florida Democrats charged after abortion rights protest

Tallahassee police arrested Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and 10 other demonstrators...
Tallahassee police arrested Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and 10 other demonstrators Monday evening during a protest about a statewide six-week abortion ban. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The chairwoman of the Florida Democratic Party and a Democratic state lawmaker have been charged with trespassing after refusing to leave a protest in Tallahassee against a bill to ban abortions after six weeks.

Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried and Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book were among a small group of protestors arrested late Monday near the state Capitol building and charged with misdemeanor trespass.

The demonstration came hours after the Republican-controlled state Senate approved a proposal to ban abortions after six weeks. The bill, which has the backing of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, is expected to pass the Legislature and become law.

Videos on social media show people chanting “shame” as officers led protestors away in handcuffs. The Tallahassee Police Department issued a statement that said protestors were told they would have to leave after sunset, but 11 people refused to go and were arrested for trespassing.

NOTE: Shirt in video has censored profanity.

Florida Senate minority leader Lauren Book and former Florida gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried were arrested. (WCTV via CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Denison police fatally shoot armed man after woman found dead
Max Sidebottom was arrested for suspicion of public intoxication, and faces additional charges...
Sherman man facing charges after allegedly assaulting public servant
The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged...
Charges possible after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart
So far, neither the victim nor any possible suspects have been identified.
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Bryan Co.
Brett Bearden, 53, was arrested after reportedly assaulting a coworker.
Howe City Councilman arrested for indecent assault

Latest News

A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury.
Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet
A person was taken into custody for allegedly making threats online towards Lone Grove Public...
Person taken into custody for alleged threats toward Lone Grove Schools
The reporter is being kept behind bars for two months pending an investigation.
Lawyers meet with jailed American reporter in Moscow prison
Wilson Officers discovered meth, prescription drugs, and paraphernalia in the car during a...
Traffic stop in Wilson turns into drug bust
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power...
Biden offers $450M for clean energy projects at coal mines