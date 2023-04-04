Grayson County drops lawsuit against owners of tire dumping site

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County commissioners dropped a lawsuit against a company who owned a tire dumping site just outside of Whitesboro.

“The goal was never to make any money off of a lawsuit,” said Daniel Ray, an attorney hired by the county. “It was to force the clean up of a dangerous situation.”

A clean-up more than a decade in the making is over as Grayson County drops a 2012 lawsuit against Trident Environmental.

The company owned a tire dumping site off Brister Road near Whitesboro.

“It created over in the west part of the county the tenth biggest tire dump in the whole state, which is saying a lot,” said Ray.

In 2010, Grayson County reported about 300,000 scrap tires on site.

“Now, there’s hardly anything left of the property anymore,” said Ray.

Court records show a jury convicted the previous land owner in 2006 for illegal dumping of scrap tires, dating back to 1999.

Trident Environmental bought the property two years later at a sheriff’s auction.

Tim Sommers, who is now responsible for the property, said his intent all along was to clean up the environment.

“This is the job that I’m in,” said Sommers. “My company only cleans up illegal tire dumps. We don’t sell cars. We clean up illegal tire dumps all over the state, and my track record is well-documented. I mean we’ve moved over 4 million tires out of the state. Even though it took longer than what I would have liked, I did what my mission statement says, and that was that I cleaned up the environment.”

Four years after Sommers gained control of the property, the county filed a lawsuit and temporary injunction against Trident.

County officials said they were worried about health hazards.

“It attracts rodents, snakes, things like that,” said John Weda, the Grayson County Fire Marshal. “Tire fires, they can burn for days. They are super hard to put out, especially in areas where if you got an illegal tire dump out in the unincorporated part of the county, sometimes there’s no water.”

Since July, the county said the tires are all gone, and it’s time to end the lawsuit.

“We were able to get the site cleaned up and gained voluntary compliance,” said Grayson County Judge Bruce Dawsey.

Dawsey said he hopes the outcome of this lawsuit sends a message to others.

“We will go after you for illegal dumping whether it be shingles or anything,” said Dawsey. “We will actively pursue that. As our county grows, we want to encourage people to move here but not to bring and dump your trash here.”

Tim Sommers said he was glad the lawsuit is over.

“The big takeaway here is that I’m happy with their decision, and I’m glad for it,” said Sommers. “I think it was the right decision to make.”

As for the tires, the county said they would be going to a verified disposal facility where the tires will be recycled into playground equipment.

