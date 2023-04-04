Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

J&J proposes paying $8.9B to settle talcum powder lawsuits

FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco....
FILE - A bottle of Johnson's baby powder is displayed on April 15, 2011, in San Francisco. Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability. Under a proposal announced Tuesday, April 4, 2023, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Johnson & Johnson is earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby power containing talc caused cancer, more than quadrupling the amount that the company had previously set aside to pay for its potential liability.

Under a proposal announced Tuesday, a J&J subsidiary will re-file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and seek court approval for a plan that would result in one of the largest product-liability settlements in U.S. history.

The $8.9 billion that J&J would transfer to the subsidiary, LTL Management, would be payable over the next 25 years. The amount is up from the $2 billion that the New Brunswick, New Jersey, company set aside in October 2021.

The revised amount is being backed by more than 60,000 parties that have filed lawsuits alleging harm from J&J talcum powder, according to the company.

J&J isn’t admitting any wrongdoing as part of the proposed settlement, a point that company executive emphasized in a Tuesday statement that maintained the claims “are specious and lack scientific merit.”

But fighting the lawsuits in court would take decades and be expensive, said Erik Haas, J&J’s worldwide vice president of litigation.

The lawsuits filed against J&J had alleged its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

The claims contributed to drop in J&J’s sales of baby powder, prompting the company to stop selling its talc-based products in 2020. Last year, J&J announced plans to cease sales of the product worldwide.

J&J’s stock rose 3% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company’s announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Denison police fatally shoot armed man after woman found dead
Max Sidebottom was arrested for suspicion of public intoxication, and faces additional charges...
Sherman man facing charges after allegedly assaulting public servant
The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged...
Charges possible after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart
So far, neither the victim nor any possible suspects have been identified.
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Bryan Co.
Brett Bearden, 53, was arrested after reportedly assaulting a coworker.
Howe City Councilman arrested for indecent assault

Latest News

Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.
Two arrested on felony charges after police chase in Pauls Valley
A pod of orcas was caught off the coast of California attacking gray whales.
WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
“When you have a city that’s 150 years old you’ve got to upgrade.”
Developers will have to pay more to build in Denison
A group of teenagers is in custody after they allegedly broke into a newly built home and...
Teens accused of breaking into home, throwing party and sleeping in owner’s bed