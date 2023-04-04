Man charged after purse theft at WinStar World Casino

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An alleged purse snatcher is facing grand larceny charges.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it happened Sunday at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville.

Lighthorse Police arrested 55-year-old Donald Jay Thulin, of Huntsville, for taking a purse, without consent that contained $1,000, two wallets, and multiple cards.

