Man charged after purse theft at WinStar World Casino

An alleged purse snatcher is facing grand larceny charges.
An alleged purse snatcher is facing grand larceny charges.(Love County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An alleged purse snatcher is facing grand larceny charges.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, it happened Sunday at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville.

Lighthorse Police arrested 55-year-old Donald Jay Thulin, of Huntsville, for taking a purse, without consent that contained $1,000, two wallets, and multiple cards.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

