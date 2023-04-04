Person taken into custody for alleged threats toward Lone Grove Schools

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - A person was taken into custody for allegedly making threats online towards Lone Grove Public Schools.

According to a press release from Lone Grove Police, they were contacted by the school Saturday concerning an individual posting statements on social media, that could be perceived as threatening.

After consulting with the Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security and the Carter County District Attorney’s Office, police took the individual into protective custody without incident.

The press release states, the individual was then transported to a facility where they could receive the assistance they needed.

Press Release On April 1, 2023, the Lone Grove Police Department was contacted by the Lone Grove Public Schools... Posted by Lone Grove Police Department on Sunday, April 2, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.