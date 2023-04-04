Texoma Local
Severe Storm Potential Late Tonight...

Then, breezy and cooler with sunshine for Wednesday, chilly nights late week
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A fast-moving cold front interacts with an unseasonably warm and humid air mass for a threat of violent thunderstorms over Texoma in the 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. time frame. This threat is very low west of I-35, but quite high in our eastern counties of Choctaw, Fannin, Lamar, and Pushmataha. All modes of severe weather are possible, including a tornado threat with very high wind shear in place.

The front “blasts” through the region overnight, and you’ll know when it passes because winds will shift quite abruptly to the north at 25 to 35 mph. It’s going to be rather chilly in the morning compared to the past couple of days!

A storm-free pattern takes over Texoma skies from Wednesday afternoon through Easter weekend. We’ll see lots of clouds on Friday as an upper wave passes, a few sprinkles or patches of very light rain are possible Friday morning but with dry low-level air in place no measurable rain is expected.

Expect mostly clear nights and sunny to partly cloudy days for Easter weekend and into the first half of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

