Sherman man facing charges after allegedly assaulting public servant

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said a man, arrested for suspicion of public intoxication, is facing additional charges for assaulting a public servant.

Sherman Police said they responded to a disturbance at a business near US-75 and Elk St.

Officers said an employee alleged Max Sidebottom assaulted them, causing an injury.

When police took him into custody, they said he got into a physical confrontation with jail staff.

