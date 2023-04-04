Sherman man facing charges after allegedly assaulting public servant
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Police said a man, arrested for suspicion of public intoxication, is facing additional charges for assaulting a public servant.
Sherman Police said they responded to a disturbance at a business near US-75 and Elk St.
Officers said an employee alleged Max Sidebottom assaulted them, causing an injury.
When police took him into custody, they said he got into a physical confrontation with jail staff.
