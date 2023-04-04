Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet

A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury. (Source: KPTV)
By Nick Krupke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A high school senior in Oregon is recovering after suffering what’s being called a freak injury during a wrestling competition.

KPTV spoke to 17-year-old Emillio Ayala from his hospital bed over the weekend.

Ayala said his leg was injured during a state wrestling meet at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum about five weeks ago.

The 17-year-old suffered an abnormal takedown at the state wrestling tournament and has since had his right leg amputated below the knee.

“It was a freak accident, but it was bad,” Ayala said. “It just severed everything, and I wasn’t able to move my foot. I couldn’t feel it.”

Ayala said he took up wrestling two years ago when his family moved from Southern California and continues to work through the injury.

“I just deal with the pain, there is obviously going to be pain, but I guess you could say I still feel like I have two legs,” he said.

So far, Ayala has undergone 12 surgeries in 24 days.

Ayala said this type of injury doesn’t usually happen, but he hasn’t lost his fight.

“Things happen for a reason, you just have to keep pushing on,” he said. “You can’t whine about it, it’s not going to do anything and I have to get through it.”

Ayala is scheduled to be released from the hospital this week, He said he plans to continue to heal at home before knee reconstruction surgery in two months followed by being fitted for a prosthetic.

“I know I am going to be fine. I will get a prosthetic and just be back to normal,” Ayala said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Ayala and his family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Denison police fatally shoot armed man after woman found dead
Max Sidebottom was arrested for suspicion of public intoxication, and faces additional charges...
Sherman man facing charges after allegedly assaulting public servant
The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged...
Charges possible after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart
So far, neither the victim nor any possible suspects have been identified.
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Bryan Co.
Brett Bearden, 53, was arrested after reportedly assaulting a coworker.
Howe City Councilman arrested for indecent assault

Latest News

Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.
Two arrested on felony charges after police chase in Pauls Valley
A pod of orcas was caught off the coast of California attacking gray whales.
WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
“When you have a city that’s 150 years old you’ve got to upgrade.”
Developers will have to pay more to build in Denison
A group of teenagers is in custody after they allegedly broke into a newly built home and...
Teens accused of breaking into home, throwing party and sleeping in owner’s bed