Traffic stop in Wilson turns into drug bust
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A man pulled over for a traffic violation was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and drug possession.
According to a social media post, Wilson Police stopped a car on Hwy 70 for defective equipment before noticing the driver may have been intoxicated.
The man was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.
Officers discovered meth, prescription drugs, and paraphernalia in his car during a search.
