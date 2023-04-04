Texoma Local
Traffic stop in Wilson turns into drug bust

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A man pulled over for a traffic violation was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and drug possession.

According to a social media post, Wilson Police stopped a car on Hwy 70 for defective equipment before noticing the driver may have been intoxicated.

The man was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Officers discovered meth, prescription drugs, and paraphernalia in his car during a search.

Posted by Wilson Police Department, Wilson Oklahoma on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

