Traffic stop in Wilson turns into drug bust

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - A man pulled over for a traffic violation was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and drug possession.

According to a social media post, Wilson Police stopped a car on Hwy 70 for defective equipment before noticing the driver may have been intoxicated.

The man was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

Officers discovered meth, prescription drugs, and paraphernalia in his car during a search.

