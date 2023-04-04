Texoma Local
Two arrested on felony charges after police chase in Pauls Valley

Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.
Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.(Pauls Valley Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley on March 29.

According to a Pauls Valley Police Department press release, officers noticed a pickup, pulling out of the Tractor Supply parking lot, pulling a trailer that was only attached to the truck by safety chains; when they attempted to stop the vehicle as it was traveling Southbound on Indian Meridian, the driver, Manuel Ray Valdez exited the vehicle, unhooked the trailer and drove away.

According to the press release, officers pursued the vehicle southbound at a high rate of speed until Valdez stopped at a gate near Indian Meridian and Airline Rd. Valdez then reversed into the officer’s vehicle and fled again. The pursuit continued onto southbound I-35 where the pursuit eventually came to an end.

Police said Valdez fled on foot and was later taken into custody.

A passenger in the vehicle, Tiffani Stapp, was taken into custody as soon as the pursuit ended.

According to the press release, the trailer and a pellet grill were taken from the Tractor Supply store. Police also recovered Fentanyl and several other pieces of evidence.

Valdez is charged with:

  • eluding/attempting to elude police officer
  • assault with a dangerous weapon
  • grand larceny
  • conspiracy to commit a felony
  • possession of controlled dangerous substance

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Stapp is charged with:

  • grand larceny
  • conspiracy to commit a felony
  • possession of controlled dangerous substance

She is being held on a $25,000 bond as well as arrest warrants out of Stephens County.

