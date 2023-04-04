Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales

A group of orcas was caught on camera attacking gray whales in Monterey Bay. (Source:: KSBW)
By Tom Lopez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KSBW) – A drone captured a rare moment out at sea on video.

More than 30 orcas attacked two gray whales in Monterey Bay last week.

Evan Brodsky, a member of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, just happened to witness the attack and was able to record it.

“I have never witnessed anything like this in my life,” he said.

Brodsky, who’s been on boats since he was a child, said it’s not unusual for killer whales to prey on the calves of grey whales in the spring.

But marine biologist Isaak Haberman said it’s not common for the orcas to attack adult gray whales so early in the season. He said they normally look to prey on seals, sea lions and dolphins instead.

“Personally, this is a very special encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

The witnesses said the attack lasted for about six hours before the gray whales split up and escaped to shallower waters.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Denison police fatally shoot armed man after woman found dead
Max Sidebottom was arrested for suspicion of public intoxication, and faces additional charges...
Sherman man facing charges after allegedly assaulting public servant
The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged...
Charges possible after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart
So far, neither the victim nor any possible suspects have been identified.
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Bryan Co.
Brett Bearden, 53, was arrested after reportedly assaulting a coworker.
Howe City Councilman arrested for indecent assault

Latest News

Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.
Two arrested on felony charges after police chase in Pauls Valley
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca
“When you have a city that’s 150 years old you’ve got to upgrade.”
Developers will have to pay more to build in Denison
A group of teenagers is in custody after they allegedly broke into a newly built home and...
Teens accused of breaking into home, throwing party and sleeping in owner’s bed