With Election Day approaching, Denison ISD holds additional school bond meeting

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD held a Town Hall Meeting Monday night to give information and answer questions about its proposed $132 million dollar school bond.

As previously reported the bond aims to allow the district to expand and build new campuses to ensure the growing city has plenty of room and resources for more students.

“Kids are sitting side by side, elbow to elbow, and we need the space, our community is going to grow, and it’s growing fast,” Denison ISD Parent, Siera Wolf-Sachez said.

These solutions would cost property owners an 8.5-cent tax increase.

“Well worth it. Yes. I mean, it’s whatever’s for the kids. That’s what we need. We need to focus on them, they are our future,” Wolf-Sanchez said.

The district said if the bond does not pass portables will return to campuses… something the 2019 bond eliminated. Wolf-Sanchez has safety concerns.

“What if we have another gun violence?,” Wolf-Sanchez said.

Long-term planning Co-Chair Kelly Spiegel said this bond is the most reasonable option.

“I know this is the best plan that that we can make use of our resources and be good stewards of what we have,” Spiegel said, “We want you to know, the best thing for every student here.”

While residents against the bond were not present at Monday’s meeting, opposition signs have been posted around the community. I sent emails and knocked on several doors but did not receive a response.

“Voting yes for this bond is not just a vote for Deison and I see this is a vote for students and staff of Denison,”

The last day to register to vote is Thursday and early voting begins on May 2 with Election Day on May 6.

