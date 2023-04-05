Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Ada’s Gallager signs with ECU Football

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada’s Kaden Gallager is officially putting pen to paper as he signs with East Central University Football.

Kaden, who has served as an anchor on the Cougars defense during his time in Ada, will now stay to play his college ball in the exact same stadium as he did in high school with nothing but excitement to become a Tiger in the fall.

“It just felt like home. Mostly because it is home,” said Gallager, “I’ll get to be here with all my friends and all my family. It feels pretty good, it feels great.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Pkwy.
Three sent to hospital in Sherman apartment fire
Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Names released in Denison homicide, officer-involved shooting
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17 people after a prostitution sting.
17 arrested in Denton Co. prostitution sting
An alleged purse snatcher is facing grand larceny charges.
Man charged after purse theft at WinStar World Casino
Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.
Two arrested on felony charges after police chase in Pauls Valley

Latest News

Callisburg’s Daughrity signs with NCTC Golf
Callisburg’s Daughrity signs with NCTC Golf
Ardmore’s Brown signs with Eastern Oklahoma Junior College Basketball
Ardmore’s Brown signs with Eastern Oklahoma Junior College Basketball
Ardmore’s Brown signs with Eastern Oklahoma Junior College Basketball
Ardmore's Brown signs with EOJC Basketball
Ada’s Gallager signs with ECU Football
Ada's Gallagher signs with ECU Football