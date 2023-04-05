Ada’s Gallager signs with ECU Football

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Ada’s Kaden Gallager is officially putting pen to paper as he signs with East Central University Football.

Kaden, who has served as an anchor on the Cougars defense during his time in Ada, will now stay to play his college ball in the exact same stadium as he did in high school with nothing but excitement to become a Tiger in the fall.

“It just felt like home. Mostly because it is home,” said Gallager, “I’ll get to be here with all my friends and all my family. It feels pretty good, it feels great.”

