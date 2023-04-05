Texoma Local
Callisburg’s Daughrity signs with NCTC Golf

By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - Out in Cooke County, Callisburg’s Kaige Daughrity signs with North Central Texas College Men’s Golf.

Kaige, who has been a star on the greens for the Wildcats, will now join the Lions inaugural men’s team over at NCTC as he takes his talents just up the road to Gainesville for the next two years.

“It feels great,” said Daughrity. “It’s been six years of hard work every single day and it’s been a mental battle every single day to just keep pushing and I finally felt at peace when I got the offer and I got to sign.”

