Callisburg’s Daughrity signs with NCTC Golf

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - Out in Cooke County, Callisburg’s Kaige Daughrity signs with North Central Texas College Men’s Golf.

Kaige, who has been a star on the greens for the Wildcats, will now join the Lions inaugural men’s team over at NCTC as he takes his talents just up the road to Gainesville for the next two years.

“It feels great,” said Daughrity. “It’s been six years of hard work every single day and it’s been a mental battle every single day to just keep pushing and I finally felt at peace when I got the offer and I got to sign.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.