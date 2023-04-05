Caney Public Schools bus driver arrested for distributing marijuana vape pens to students

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - Oklahoma court documents state a Caney police officer was contacted last month by an employee of Caney public schools, regarding a school bus driver giving minors marijuana vape pens to teens at school.

Upon arriving to the school, that officer found that the bus driver, Darryl Tyrone Cuffie, was allowed to resign from his position because of these allegations.

Court documents also say that officer interviewed a 13-year-old minor, who said she acted as a middleman between the 56-year-old and other students at school.

Records say Cuffie would bring the marijuana pens to school, and the minor would then distribute them.

The documents go on to state that when questioned by police, Cuffie confessed, telling the officer he was trying to win the students’ friendship so they would come to his church, as he is a minister with Betts Ministry outside Caney.

Cuffie told police that he never thought his actions would be a crime and that he was totally wrong.

We reached out to Caney Public Schools who confirmed Cuffie had resigned but had no further comment.

Cuffie is charged with aiding and abetting a minor in a drug crime and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

He faces up to 22 years in prison and a fine of more than $200,000 if convicted.

