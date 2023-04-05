Caney school bus driver arrested for distributing marijuana vape pens to teens

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - One month after a Caney Public Schools cafeteria worker was arrested accused of sending nude photographs to a minor, a now-former bus driver from that same district is now facing criminal charges accused of helping distribute marijuana vape pens to teenagers he says to get them to attend his church where he is a minister.

Oklahoma court documents state that a Caney police officer was contacted last month by a Caney Public Schools employee regarding a school bus driver giving marijuana vape pens to teens at school.

The documents go on to state the officer found that the bus driver, Darryl Tyrone Cuffie, 56, was allowed to resign after the allegations surfaced.

The officer interviewed a 13-year-old minor who said she acted as a middleman between Cuffie and other students at the school. Cuffie would bring the pens, and the minors would distribute them.

When questioned by police, Cuffie confessed and told the officer he was trying to win the students’ friendship so they would come to church where he a minister, the Betts Ministry outside Caney.

Cuffie told police that he never thought his actions would be a crime and that he was totally wrong.

Caney Public Schools confirmed Cuffie’s resignation, but had no further comment.

Cuffie is charged with aiding and betting a minor in a drug crime and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and faces up to 22 years and fines of more than $200,000 if convicted.

