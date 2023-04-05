Texoma Local
Chilly Nights Ahead, Dry for Easter Weekend

Just a SMALL chance of rain for Friday
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST
Look for scattered clouds and rather chilly temperatures tonight, lows in the lower 40s in most spots, about 10 degrees below average.

Thursday will be a breezy and rather cool day with highs in the lower 60s, winds up to 25 mph will make it feel more like February than April! Cool conditions continue on Friday with a small chance of rain at 20% as an upper wave scoots by.

Easter weekend looks quite pleasant with cool mornings and mild afternoons. Daytime breezes should be moderate at 15 mph or less. Skies look dry into the first half of next week as an upper ridge dominates our skies.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

