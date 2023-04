DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The city of Durant announced a temporary water outage Tuesday.

According to a social media post, the water outage will affect Estelle St., University Pl., Larkspur Ln., Wilson St., and the surrounding area until the water line is repaired.

The city will notify customers when the water is back on.

A temporary water outage will affect Estelle Street, University Place, Larkspur Lane, Wilson Street and the surrounding... Posted by City of Durant on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.