Former Sherman, Denison Apex properties sold to new company

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The multiple Sherman and Denison all bills paid apartment complexes threatened with losing water and power over the last few months officially have a new owner.

Brandon Wurz, who owns Renovation Capital, now controls Terrace, Southgate, Westwood, Norwegian, Candlelight, East Coast, and Circle apartments.

The complexes, formerly owned by Apex, entered a receivership in March.

That granted a third party the right to choose the new owners of the properties.

The third-party sold the complexes to Wurz and his company, which had been working on renovating the properties previously.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.