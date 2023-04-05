Texoma Local
Grayson Co. commissioners recognize April as sexual assault awareness and prevention month

Grayson County commissioners took a moment in court Tuesday morning to discuss two important issues in the month of April.
By KXII Staff and Lauren Rangel
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Commissioners proclaimed April as sexual assault awareness and prevention month.

The Grayson County Crisis Center said it has responded to more than 405 sexual assault calls since 2016. Respondents added they are seeing cases involving younger age groups become more prominent.

The center said 14 to 19 year old girls are four times more likely to be victims of sexual assault and it’s important to start talking about those statistics.

“We have a great groups of advocates who show up at people’s darkest moments to support them, to give them their rights as victims in Texas and it’s our responsibility to work as a community, to know more, to do better and to come together,” Grayson County Crisis Center Executive Director Shelli Shields said.

Commissioners also recognized April as child abuse awareness and prevention month. Outside the courthouse you can find 216 pin wheels; one for every child with a story about surviving abuse.

