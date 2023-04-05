Sherman apartment building catches fire
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A building at a Sherman apartment complex caught fire Wednesday morning.
Our KXII Tower Cam caught the flames as they erupted around 10:30 a.m. at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Parkway.
Video shows what appears to be one apartment building involved.
It’s the same complex where a several families lost their belongings and one man was killed in a 2021 fire.
There’s no word yet on injuries.
We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more as we get it.
