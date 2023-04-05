Sherman apartment building catches fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A building at a Sherman apartment complex caught fire Wednesday morning.

Our KXII Tower Cam caught the flames as they erupted around 10:30 a.m. at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Parkway.

Video shows what appears to be one apartment building involved.

It’s the same complex where a several families lost their belongings and one man was killed in a 2021 fire.

There’s no word yet on injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more as we get it.

You can watch live streaming coverage here.

**Attention** There is a large presence of fire and police personnel at Hilltop Village Apartments near the the 4800... Posted by Sherman Police Department on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.