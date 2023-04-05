Texoma Local
Lone Grove woman speaks out after scammers steal $1000

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Lone Grove woman says she was scammed out of a thousand dollars by an unusually tricky swindler.

Marlean Hudson said it started this weekend when someone called claiming her electricity was about to be shut off.

“He said ‘Well, I’m the journeyman,’” Hudson said. “And that’s what he was out doing, shutting off the businesses and they were fixing to shut the residentials off, and he gave me a phone number to call.”

The scammer told Hudson she had to pay $500 to replace the meters at her houses, and if she didn’t, her power would be shut off.

“I know it’s dumb on our part,” Hudson said. “They said we had to put $500 cash to keep our electricity on, so went in there and got this thing called MoneyPak, and they told me where to get it out at the dollar store at Lone Grove. And we went in there and got it, and they stayed on the phone the whole time. Real nice lady.”

On Monday, Hudson said they called again, claiming there was a problem with the meters and she’d need to pay more.

Hudson said it still seemed legit because they knew her account number, the addresses, and even asked for a survey on customer service.

Hudson said she saw a man in the neighborhood who appeared to work for OG&E.

“It was an orange pickup, just like OG&E drives everywhere,” Hudson said. “He says they’re replacing all the meters out here, so I just assumed that that’s what they were gonna do.”

OG&E corporate communications manager Aaron Cooper said the company hasn’t been working in Lone Grove lately.

“If it was, we would send our written communication to our customers to let them know what was going on, so I think this is just another tactic of scammers,” Cooper said.

Cooper said scammers are constantly changing how they work to keep swindling people.

We understand the frustration and the impact that scams have,” Cooper said. “One of the hallmark signs of a scam is if someone is contacting you directly. That’s not anything that OG&E will ever do. We never call our customers directly even if they have a past due balance, and ask for payment over the phone. And we never come to your home or business or ask to meet somewhere for payment.”

Hudson said after she lost another $500 dollars, the phone number she called stopped working.

News 12 tried the number on Wednesday, but no one picked up.

Cooper said anyone who suspects a scammer can call OG&E at (800) 272-9741 to check.

“If you see someone or have any suspicious calls just hang up and call us, and we can help sort this out,” Cooper said.

Cooper sent this to help distinguish real OG&E workers:

Please be aware that OG&E will NEVER:

  • Call you directly, even if your balance is past due;
  • Ask for payment over the phone;
  • Demand that you pay a bill with a pre-paid debit card;
  • Ask that you meet us somewhere to make a bill payment;
  • Tell you that we will come to your house or business to collect payment in cash; or
  • Ask for your bank information or credit card number over the phone.

