Love County home damaged in fire

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the Greenville area Tuesday night.

The Love County Fire Department said the fire was contained to one corner of the building.

Firefighters said the fire was in the area where the stairs were located. As a result, firefighters had to utilize ladders to reach the fire from the inside to put it out.

It took about two hours for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze and conduct an overhaul to ensure all hot spots were addressed, according to a social media post.

There were no reported injuries.

