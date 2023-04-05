Texoma Local
Love County home damaged in fire

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Love County Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to a structure fire in Love County Tuesday night.(Love County Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the Greenville area Tuesday night.

The Love County Fire Department said the fire was contained to one corner of the building.

Firefighters said the fire was in the area where the stairs were located. As a result, firefighters had to utilize ladders to reach the fire from the inside to put it out.

It took about two hours for the firefighters to extinguish the blaze and conduct an overhaul to ensure all hot spots were addressed, according to a social media post.

There were no reported injuries.

Last night firefighters were called to a structure fire in the Greenville area. Engine companies arrived on scene and...

Posted by Fire Department Love County on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

