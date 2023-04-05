Texas House weighing bill blocking transgender-affirming care to people under 18

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new bill in the Texas House, HB 1686, could change who gets to seek out transgender-affirming care.

One Texoma representative is sitting on the committee deciding the fate of that legislation.

“I’m in support of this bill,” said Grayson, Fannin, and Delta County Representative Reggie Smith.

Smith sits on the public health committee deciding whether or not the bill will move forward.

If it becomes law, it could block doctors from providing transgender-affirming care to people under 18.

“I think that the medicine in Texas has allowed the politics to creep in on it, and we now have a situation where Texas needs to step in and address the situation and keep these children from being transitioned,” said Smith.

Some parents watching the situation unfold from Texoma said the issue shouldn’t be up to the state.

“This isn’t a decision for the government,” said Jenika Ragsdale, who’s son in law identifies as transgender. “It’s a decision between a child, their parent, and their doctors. This is who he was born to be and to take that away, the damage that it would do to him, to his family, to our family, it’s indescribable.”

Proponents of the bill argue that medical practices need more regulation.

“We have children who are being transitioned who are later on reporting disastrous results and as adults have decided ‘you know what. I shouldn’t have done this,’” said Smith.

But mom’s like Ragsdale said lawmakers aren’t considering mental health.

“The anguish that these children go through, it’s going to be ten times worse now because they will have no option,” said Ragsdale. “Their mental health is just as important as their physical health.”

The bill is still in the Texas House committee, and Smith said he expects a vote soon.

