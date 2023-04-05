Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Turner Falls brings new bunkhouses to park

By Caroline Cluiss and Kelby Archer
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Turner Falls built new bunk houses for visitors to stay at the park overnight.

Interim Park manager Cathi Neal said the new bunk houses are a big improvement on the previous shelters, including pine bunk beds, private bathrooms, and the fall’s iconic beautiful view.

“These bunkhouses are brand new,” Neal said. “They were built in Texas and brought up here. We’ve been working on it for about 8 months now.”

Neal said she’s excited to continue improving Oklahoma’s oldest park.

“Our goal in the park is to update a lot of things that we have and provide nicer, different accommodations to people who visit the park,” Neal said.

10-year-old Mason Fritts said he likes the progress.

“I think I like it, ‘cause it looks like it’s a fun place so far,” Mason said.

On Tuesday, Mason’s dad, Robert Fritts brought his kids to Turner Falls, where he made memories growing up.

“The waterfalls, going off the slide- I noticed the slide isn’t open yet, but I remember going down the slide a bunch,” Fritts said.

Neal said at Turner Falls, families are still making memories like that.

“You have families that are not on their phones, they’re out here cooking and hiking and being in the outdoors, and having a good time with each other,” Neal said.

Fritts said the new bunkhouses will bring his family back.

“That’s what caught my eye, the new cabins when we drove down here,” Fritts said. “I was telling the boys, I said ‘Well, we’re gonna have to come back here in the summer to try out these new cabins.”

Neal said she’s hoping the bunkhouses will be open for public use by Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Denison police fatally shoot armed man after woman found dead
Max Sidebottom was arrested for suspicion of public intoxication, and faces additional charges...
Sherman man facing charges after allegedly assaulting public servant
So far, neither the victim nor any possible suspects have been identified.
Law enforcement investigates homicide in Bryan Co.
The person responsible for an alleged negligent discharge at the Durant Walmart may be charged...
Charges possible after gun falls, fires in Durant Walmart
Brett Bearden, 53, was arrested after reportedly assaulting a coworker.
Howe City Councilman arrested for indecent assault

Latest News

Grayson County commissioners dropped a lawsuit against a company who owned a tire dumping site...
Grayson County drops lawsuit against owners of tire dumping site
Two people were arrested after a chase in Pauls Valley Wednesday.
Two arrested on felony charges after police chase in Pauls Valley
“When you have a city that’s 150 years old you’ve got to upgrade.”
Developers will have to pay more to build in Denison
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 17 people after a prostitution sting.
17 arrested in Denton Co. prostitution sting