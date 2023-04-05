Turner Falls brings new bunkhouses to park

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - Turner Falls built new bunk houses for visitors to stay at the park overnight.

Interim Park manager Cathi Neal said the new bunk houses are a big improvement on the previous shelters, including pine bunk beds, private bathrooms, and the fall’s iconic beautiful view.

“These bunkhouses are brand new,” Neal said. “They were built in Texas and brought up here. We’ve been working on it for about 8 months now.”

Neal said she’s excited to continue improving Oklahoma’s oldest park.

“Our goal in the park is to update a lot of things that we have and provide nicer, different accommodations to people who visit the park,” Neal said.

10-year-old Mason Fritts said he likes the progress.

“I think I like it, ‘cause it looks like it’s a fun place so far,” Mason said.

On Tuesday, Mason’s dad, Robert Fritts brought his kids to Turner Falls, where he made memories growing up.

“The waterfalls, going off the slide- I noticed the slide isn’t open yet, but I remember going down the slide a bunch,” Fritts said.

Neal said at Turner Falls, families are still making memories like that.

“You have families that are not on their phones, they’re out here cooking and hiking and being in the outdoors, and having a good time with each other,” Neal said.

Fritts said the new bunkhouses will bring his family back.

“That’s what caught my eye, the new cabins when we drove down here,” Fritts said. “I was telling the boys, I said ‘Well, we’re gonna have to come back here in the summer to try out these new cabins.”

Neal said she’s hoping the bunkhouses will be open for public use by Memorial Day weekend.

