Vehicle accident involving semi-truck in Denison

The Denison Police Department received a call reporting an accident involving a semi-truck and one other vehicle near TMC in Denison at 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday.
By Erin Pellet
Apr. 4, 2023
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Police Department received a call reporting an accident involving a semi-truck and one other vehicle near TMC in Denison at 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday.

Jermey Monroe, Denison Police Department Special Operations Sergeant, said the driver of the vehicle was turning left off of Pool Road onto FM 691 when he was hit by a semi-truck on his driver’s side.

Monroe said the driver of the car was transported to Texoma Medical Hospital with critical injuries. The status of his injuries is currently unknown.

The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene and was cooperative with the police.

