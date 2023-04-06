Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire erupted Wednesday morning at the Hilltop Village Apartments on Texoma Pkwy.
Three sent to hospital in Sherman apartment fire
A woman was killed after a crash in Love County Wednesday afternoon.
One killed after crash in Love County
According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in...
Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog
Police fatally shoot man after woman found dead in Denison home.
Names released in Denison homicide, officer-involved shooting
A vehicle was hit by a semi-truck near Texoma Medical Hospital Tuesday afternoon.
Vehicle accident involving semi-truck in Denison

Latest News

FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
Tennessee House declines to expel 2nd Dem for gun protest
Madill Public Schools announced the hiring of their new superintendent.
Madill Public Schools announces new superintendent
The three new council members will be sworn in on April 17.
Meet Durant’s 3 new city councilmembers
Coolio — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., on Aug. 1, 1963 — died at the Los Angeles home of a friend...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio’s death fentanyl-caused
The Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moved to greener pastures Thursday.
Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moved to new pasture