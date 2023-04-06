Texoma Local
The Annual Waurika Rattlesnake Festival kicks off today

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika’s annual Rattlesnake Festival begins Thursday afternoon.

The festival starts Thursday at 3 p.m. and will continue through April 9th. The festival will be packed full of events.

There will be snake sacking and longest snake contests with cash prizes, a carnival, food and drinks, and live snake demonstrations.

All of the proceeds from this event benefit the Waurika volunteer fire department.

For more information, you can visit the Rattlesnake Festival’s, Facebook Page.

