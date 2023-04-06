Texoma Local
Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moved to new pasture

The Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moved to greener pastures Thursday.
The Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moved to greener pastures Thursday.(National Park Service)
By KXII Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Most of the bison at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area were moved to their new pasture Thursday.

In a social media post, the organization announced the relocation of 90% of the herd.

Crews moved the herd to the new east pasture so they can work on restoring the existing pasture.

The best place to see the bison in their new home is from the Veterans Trail.

🎵We’re moving on up To the east side🎵 9/10 bison have been moved the the new bison pasture this morning We’ll get the...

Posted by Chickasaw National Recreation Area on Thursday, April 6, 2023

