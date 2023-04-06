Chickasaw National Recreation Area bison herd moved to new pasture
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Most of the bison at the Chickasaw National Recreation Area were moved to their new pasture Thursday.
In a social media post, the organization announced the relocation of 90% of the herd.
Crews moved the herd to the new east pasture so they can work on restoring the existing pasture.
The best place to see the bison in their new home is from the Veterans Trail.
